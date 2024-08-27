Austin weather: Daily rain chances with cooler than average temps

Starting a new streak...instead of just sunny, hot and dry weather, we will stay cooler than average with daily rain chances.

The upper low is spinning just to our south and will keep rain in the forecast.

Rain is possible this morning and again this afternoon.

Hope you don't mind this kind of weather because Zack Shields says it is here to stay.

In fact, the rain chances will increase even more this Labor Day weekend.

