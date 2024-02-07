Austin weather: Drizzle possible Wednesday, rain possible this weekend

The clouds and wind are making a comeback today. Increasing clouds with wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph are likely by the afternoon.

Cloudy and dreary days stay with us through the weekend. Even though we will have more clouds than sun, the false spring continues with highs near 70.

Fog and drizzle are possible late tonight and tomorrow morning and again early on Friday.

The Western Low finally comes into play this weekend, turning the drizzle into downpours and storms.

We will talk about increasing rain chances, timing of the rain and how much rain coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.