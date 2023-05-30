Austin weather: Dry and warm for the next few days; rain later this week

The streak of days in the 80s roll on today.

There will be fewer clouds and storms the next several days with high pressure moving back into Texas.

It won't be right on top of us so it won't get too hot, but it will be close enough to limit the afternoon showers and storms at least for the next 3 days.

The 60s in the morning will turn into mid to upper 80s later today.

Eventually the bubble of high pressure will move out and allow a parade of lows to turn on the rain again.

Eventually the bubble of high pressure will move out and allow a parade of lows to turn on the rain again.

