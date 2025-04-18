Austin weather: Easter weekend forecast

The Brief Friday is expected to be warm and humid. Saturday could see rain to the west in the early morning and scattered showers late. Heavy rain will move through our area on Easter morning.



Things will be very warm and humid on Friday before a chance of rain and storms this weekend.

Friday Forecast: Highs near 90

Timeline:

High temperatures will approach 90 on Friday, and it will be humid with gusty winds.

Strong south winds have brought in warm air and moisture into our area.

It will be cloudy on Friday.

Sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Saturday Forecast: Chance of rain

Timeline:

Rain chances will ramp up on Saturday.

There's a chance we could see rain out in the Hill Country early Saturday morning.

That cluster of storms is expected to fizzle out before reaching the Austin area.

In the evening, we could see some spotty showers.

Right now, we have the rain chances at about 50 percent.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in Austin.

Easter Forecast: Rain on Sunday morning

Timeline:

Our chances of rain are up to 80 percent on Sunday.

The heavy rain will move in on Sunday morning. By the late morning hours, we expect the rain to move out of our area.

Things will turn sunny, dry and beautiful by the afternoon.

High temperatures are only expected to reach 80 degrees.

7-Day Forecast