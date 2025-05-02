Austin weather: Enhanced risk for severe storms for much of the area
AUSTIN, Texas - Another round of storms is likely later today. The coverage and intensity of storms will be more than the last two days.
Why you should care:
Much of the area is under a Level 3 (on a scale out of 5) enhanced risk for severe storms.
Quarter-to baseball-sized hail is possible along with wind gusts ranging from 50 to 60 mph.
Lots of lightning is expected and there could be some isolated tornadoes.
1 to 3" of rain is expected in some spots with slight risk for some localized flooding.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m.:
- Bell
- Milam
- Lampasas
- Gillespie
- Hays
- Caldwell
- Bastrop
- Blanco
- Lee
- Travis
- Llano
- Burnet
- Williamson
- Fayette
Timeline:
Exact timing is subject to change but the weather is supposed to hit between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Ponding on roads is likely for the afternoon commute and then some low-water crossings could flood.
The backstory:
This is the second day for severe storms in our area.
On Thursday, May 1, the National Weather Service issued several warnings and watches, including a tornado warning for Williamson, Lampasas, and Burnet Counties.
The NWS also confirmed a tornado was on the ground in northeast Burnet County around 4:20 p.m.
Burnet County said one house and large outbuilding were destroyed. Another house was damaged.
The Source: Information from National Weather Service and meteorologist Zack Shields.