Austin weather: Excessive heat continues, could be even hotter next week

Today should be the last day of the current Excessive Heat Warning, but there are several more 100+ degree days ahead.

Temperatures will top out near 103 Wednesday with the heat index pushing 120 degrees through the afternoon.

That kind of heat and humidity will spark off thunderstorms in the Hill Country which could produce large hail and strong winds. All Central Texas counties are under a marginal to slight severe weather risk Wednesday night.

Tonight, lows will be in the upper 70s to around 80 which will set up Thursday for another very hot and humid day.

Temperatures Thursday will top out near 100 with the feels like temperature closer to 110.

The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire this evening but could be reissued for parts of Central Texas come the weekend.

After a brief "break" from the extreme heat, it all comes back starting Monday as long range models hint at the center of the high settling over North Texas.

Models consistently place temperatures in the 110 degree range for the Austin area and closer to 115 for North Texas. Austin has only hit 110 degrees five times in recorded history with 112 the all-time record high so if that model solution verifies, all-time records will certainly be in the conversation.

Several all-time record high temperatures have already been set in other areas such as San Angelo and Del Rio, along with several ‘unofficial records’ like the hottest official heat index temperature of 117 degrees set in San Antonio recently.

