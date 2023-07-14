Austin weather: Excessive heat warning Friday

Good morning and happy Friday!

We start our day with cloudy conditions and then see more and more sunshine as the day goes on, allowing us to heat up very quickly.

We will warm up to about 106° today.

Winds will continue coming in from the south about 10-15, with gusts of 20 picking up warm moist air from the gulf.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water.

We have an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. tonight and a heat advisory through 9 p.m. Saturday.

This weekend we will remain in the triple digits; there are cool-down or rain chances anytime soon. Stay cool, and if you can, stay inside.

