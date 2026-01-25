Austin weather: Extreme Cold Warning and icy conditions

The Brief Wintry mix out of the area but dangers remain Major concerns are ice and and freezing cold temperatures



The Arctic blast has hit Central Texas and temperatures are going to get very cold.

Road conditions are expected to be hazardous. Officials urge people to stay off the roads and avoid driving if possible.

Timeline:

Temperatures are the main concern today as temperatures are expected to rise a bit and then drop.

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for Bexar, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

The National Weather Service says it issues Extreme Cold Warnings when there are dangerous cold conditions or wind chill values that are expected or occurring.

Wind chills in our area are in the low single digits to below zero.

What you can do:

If you have to go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts.

Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.

Make sure you are also remember the "Four P's" during a freeze: people, pets, plants and pipes.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.