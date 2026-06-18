Austin weather: Extreme Heat Warning for most of Central Texas

The Brief Most of Central Texas is under an Extreme Heat Warning from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. National Weather Service says heat index values of 105 -118 are expected



With the temperatures climbing along with the moisture levels, we have dangerous heat indices on the weather menu.

More than three quarters of the state is under a heat alert.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas.

Counties included in the alert include Williamson, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette and Bexar.

The National Weather Service says heat index values are expected between 113 to 118.

What you can do:

First responders gave some tips on how you can protect yourself from the heat:

Pre-hydrate ahead of going out in the heat

Wear sunscreen

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Limit activities to early morning and evening

Officials are also reminding residents to be sure to look before you lock your vehicles to make sure you aren't leaving behind children or pets.

What's next:

The extreme heat won't last too long with rain chances increasing Friday and Saturday taking the edge off the steamy heat.

Dig deeper:

Symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion

Exposure to heat puts everyone at risk for heat-related illnesses, and in some cases, the illnesses can lead to a heat stroke and become deadly.

It is essential to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

What to do for someone experiencing heat exhaustion:

Cool them and move them

Move the person to a cooler area immediately

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water slowly

If symptoms do not improve, they last longer than an hour, or the victim begins vomiting, you should seek medical help. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke within minutes.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea or dizziness

Body temperature above 103 F

Lethargy or loss of consciousness

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that can cause death or permanent damage if emergency treatment is not given promptly. If you or someone you are with experiences symptoms of heat stroke, move them, cool them, and call 911:

Move the person to a cooler area, preferably air-conditioned

Reduce their body temperature with cool clothes or baths

Do not give fluids or anything by mouth to a person experiencing heat stroke