Couple arrested after plastic-wrapped body found in San Antonio home

The Brief Husband, wife in custody after man's plastic-wrapped body was found inside a San Antonio-area home Sheriff's office says wife initially tried to report the man missing Deputy found the man's body inside a closet in the home, evidence of blood



A husband and wife are in custody after a man's body wrapped in plastic was found inside a San Antonio-area home Sunday evening.

What we know:

30-year-old Margaret Kaye Brown and 30-year-old Christopher Boyd Henson are now facing felony charges in connection with the discovery.

On Sunday, July 26, just before 4:30 p.m., a Bexar County sheriff's deputy responded to a home in the 700 block of Fort Leonard off Potranco Road on the far west side of San Antonio for a missing persons report.

The deputy spoke with Brown and the homeowner and was told that a 30-year-old man who lived at the home was missing. The man had reportedly had a "night terror" and had supposedly left the home at some point.

The homeowner stated she had not seen the man since around 2 a.m. that morning.

The deputy did a "cursory search" of the home while gathering information for the report and noticed evidence of blood, said Sheriff Javier Salazar in a press briefing on Sunday night.

The deputy continued searching the home with the two women present and eventually opened a closet in a vacant room, finding the body of the alleged missing man inside a clear plastic bag.

The man had multiple lacerations covering his body, says BCSO.

At some point during the search, Henson, Brown's husband, arrived at the home.

Deputies identified a crime scene inside the home and BCSO says that evidence indicates that Brown and Henson were attempting to clean the scene before deputies arrived.

Salazar said that the sheriff's office was going to execute a search warrant on the home on Fort Leonard, as well as another home.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of his next of kin.

What's next:

Brown and Henson were in the Bexar County Jail as of 4 p.m. July 27.

They each face a third-degree felony charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Bond was set at $100,000 each, according to Bexar County records.