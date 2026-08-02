Caldwell County constable’s investigator dies in drowning incident

article

The Brief Caldwell County environmental crimes investigator Ryan McKnight died in a drowning incident Saturday in Uvalde County. The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office remembered McKnight as a hardworking and respected team member. Authorities have not released additional details about the drowning.



The Caldwell County Constable's Office for Precinct 2 said one of its investigators died in a drowning incident in Uvalde County on Saturday.

What we know:

The agency said Environmental Crimes Investigator Ryan McKnight died Saturday in Uvalde County.

What they're saying:

"Ryan was a highly valued member of our office, an exceptionally hard worker, and a true team player. He earned the respect of everyone who had the privilege of serving alongside him, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our Constable’s Office family and the community we serve," the agency said on social media.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately known.