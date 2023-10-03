Austin weather: Fall cold front to bring wet weather, cooler temperatures

The summer-like feeling marches on today with highs in the mid 90s with higher humidity.

The rain chances remain low mainly focused over our eastern counties with an impulse of energy moving in from the Gulf.

Still waiting on the first true cold front of the season to arrive on Thursday before the rain and storm chances increase.

The severe weather and flooding threat remains low but we could pick up some much needed rain followed by a shot of autumn chill.

We are talking big weather changes heading this way coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.