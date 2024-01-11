Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: First of two cold fronts arrives Thursday night

FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Windy ahead of cold fronts

There's a marginal risk of severe weather for some of us Thursday night. But the big story is the upcoming hard freeze. Zack Shields has details on what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be the warmest day in a couple of weeks. 

The combination of the sunshine and a southerly wind will force highs in the 70s. 

Two cold fronts will bring back the wind and chill but not much rain. 

The first front arrives Thursday night with a slight chance of rain around midnight and wind gusts over 40 mph. 

The second cold front arrives on Sunday bringing an Arctic flavor to it.

MORE: Freeze possible, homeowners asked to put plan in place

We will talk much more about the coldest air of the season and freezing rain potential coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

