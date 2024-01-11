Austin weather: First of two cold fronts arrives Thursday night

Today will be the warmest day in a couple of weeks.

The combination of the sunshine and a southerly wind will force highs in the 70s.

Two cold fronts will bring back the wind and chill but not much rain.

The first front arrives Thursday night with a slight chance of rain around midnight and wind gusts over 40 mph.

The second cold front arrives on Sunday bringing an Arctic flavor to it.

We will talk much more about the coldest air of the season and freezing rain potential coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

