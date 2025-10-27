Austin weather: First true Autumn front of the season on the way

The Brief Cooler temperatures coming later this week Mostly sunny, warm and dry afternoon today



Get those jackets and sweaters ready!

The backstory:

The fog is going away and we are set for a mostly sunny, warm and dry afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight the clouds roll back in late along with some patchy fog.

The next game-changer will be the first true Autumn front of the season.

Most of the rain tomorrow will stay to our east and the winds will increase from the north drying out the air and ushering in jacket weather.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.