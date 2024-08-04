Austin weather: Flood Advisory no longer in effect for Travis, Williamson counties

A Flood Advisory is no longer in effect for Travis and Williamson counties.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon (8/4). It has since expired.

It was put in place after NWS Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.

The advisory says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected and dangerous flows over low-water crossings are possible.

The NWS advises drivers to do the following:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the NWS when it's safe to do so.

