Austin weather: Flood Advisory no longer in effect for Travis, Williamson counties
AUSTIN, Texas - A Flood Advisory is no longer in effect for Travis and Williamson counties.
The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon (8/4). It has since expired.
It was put in place after NWS Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area.
The advisory says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected and dangerous flows over low-water crossings are possible.
The NWS advises drivers to do the following:
- Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
- Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the NWS when it's safe to do so.
