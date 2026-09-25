Talarico's lead narrows over Paxton in Texas US Senate race

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The Brief James Talarico leads Ken Paxton, 49% to 44%, in the most recent Texas Public Opinion Research poll. Talarico's lead has narrowed by one point compared to TPOR's August poll. Republicans are leading other statewide races, but leads are shrinking compared to August.



Democrat James Talarico is continuing to attract the support of independent voters in the race for U.S. Senate over his Republican opponent, Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Talarico courts independents as lead over Paxton narrows

By the numbers:

The latest polling from Texas Public Opinion Research shows Talarico with a 32-point lead over Paxton among independent voters, 58% to 32%, while 5% remain undecided.

Overall, Talarico sports a 5-point lead, 49% to 44%. Libertarian Ted Brown is also getting support from 3% of voters and 3% say they are still undecided about the race. Talarico's lead over Paxton has narrowed by one point since TPOR's August poll. Fewer voters (3%) say they are undecided compared to August (7%).

Voters cite general approval as reason to vote for their candidate

General approval is the main reason given by voters who say they support Talarico (21%) and Paxton (25%).

Paxton voters also cited their dislike for Talarico (23%), Republican loyalty (17%) and Paxton's record (14%) as reasons for voting for him in November.

Talarico voters say he's a champion of ordinary people (17%); like his honesty, integrity and character (15%) and say they are looking for new leadership (10%).

Voters say they believe Talarico will better handle issues surrounding artificial intelligence and data centers compared to Paxton, 45% to 40%. Voters also say Talarico will do more to tackle the cost of living crisis and improve the financial situation of everyday Texans compared to Paxton, 49% to 42%.

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Who is leading the race for Texas governor?

Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa by four points in the TPOR poll, 50%-46%.

Abbott's lead over Hinojosa has narrowed by three points compared to TPOR's August poll. Independents are breaking 52% to 37% for Hinojosa with 5% undecided.

Other statewide races in Texas

Dig deeper:

Voters were asked about other statewide races and the poll shows many close races:

Texas Attorney General: Republican Mayes Middleton (46%) leads Democrat Nathan Johnson (43%) by three points. 9% are undecided and Libertarian Tom Oxford is getting 2% of the vote.

Texas Lieutenant Governor: Republican Dan Patrick (47%) leads Democrat Vikki Goodwin (44%) by three points. Libertarian Anthony Cristo is getting 2% of the vote and Green Party candidate Kevin McCormick is getting 1%. 6% are undecided.

Texas Comptroller: Republican Don Huffines (46%) leads Democrat Sarah Eckhardt (43%) by three points, with 7% undecided. Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza and Green Party candidate Shehla Faizi each receive 1% of the vote.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Race: Republican Nate Sheets (46%) leads Democrat Clayton Tucker (44%) by two points, with 7% undecided and Libertarian Austin Kelly getting 2%.

Texas Land Commissioner : Republican Dawn Buckingham (46%) leads Democrat Benjamin Flores (43%) by three points, with 7% of voters still undecided and Libertarian Neil Snider receiving 1% of the vote.

Texas Railroad Commissioner: Republican Bo French (45%) leads Democrat Jon Rosenthal (44%) by one point, with 7% of voters still undecided and Libertarian Arthur DiBianca receiving 2% of the vote.

TPOR surveyed 1,007 likely Texas voters between Sept. 19 and Sept. 22, 2026, with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.