Austin weather: Multiple rounds of heavy rain and cooling trend

The Brief Heat continues for next few days and then big changes ahead There will be higher chances for rain and a cooling trend



Summer's last stand continues for another 3 days and then big weather changes ahead, ushering in higher rain chances and a cooling trend.

When is the rain expected for Austin and Central Texas?

Timeline:

All the pieces of the rain puzzle are coming together for the second half of the week.

We are tracking a front, strong upper low, Gulf moisture and the leftover moisture and energy from Hurricane Polo.

All these elements will meet here in Texas helping to turn on the rain faucet.

A slow-moving front and tons of tropical moisture is concerning for multiple rounds of heavy rain and rain rates.

The highest rain chances will occur on Thursday and Friday.

Starting on Wednesday we will get our first round of heavy rain late in the day.

Why you should care:

Most of the area is already in a LEVEL 2 (slight risk) of flooding and then on Thursday we will upgraded to LEVEL 3 (moderate risk) for flooding.

On average, most of the area will get 2 to 4" of rain with isolated areas getting 4 to 6".

Meteorologist Zack Shields says he believes the highest totals will be west of Austin in the Hill Country. This is where we have the highest risk of flooded low-water crossings, flash flooding and river flooding.

The other big story will be the cooling trend and finally feeling like Fall late in the weekend and going into the weekend.

What you can do:

Pay close attention to the forecast this week.

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