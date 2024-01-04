Austin weather: Foggy start turns cloudy and chilly

It's going to be a foggy start to the day with things turning cloudy and chilly and then we're looking at some rain heading into the area tonight.

Most of Central Texas is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

For the fourth day in a row, highs will stay in the 50s.

The dense fog threat will be over by mid to late morning and then all eyes will be on the next Western Low. It will enter the picture tonight, enhancing the rain coverage.

