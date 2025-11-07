Austin weather: Chilly weather on the way, but first a possible record high

The Brief Friday could see a new record high for Austin While tomorrow will be warm again, a strong cold front will be coming through Saturday night The front won't be bringing any wet weather, but instead some strong winds



Who's ready for some colder weather because we have a strong front on the way!

What's next:

However, it will be anything but chilly today as we are on a record watch. The record high today for Austin is 89, and we could break it!

Tomorrow, temperatures will be warm once again, but Saturday night into Sunday morning, a strong cold front will push through the area.

This cold front will not bring any wet weather, but it will pack some strong winds with gusts of around 35-45 mph.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s, and we get a taste of winter on Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s.

