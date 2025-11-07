Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Chilly weather on the way, but first a possible record high

Published  November 7, 2025
Who is ready for colder weather? We have a strong front on the way! Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe has more in her full forecast.

    • Friday could see a new record high for Austin
    • While tomorrow will be warm again, a strong cold front will be coming through Saturday night
    • The front won't be bringing any wet weather, but instead some strong winds

AUSTIN, Texas - Who's ready for some colder weather because we have a strong front on the way!

What's next:

However, it will be anything but chilly today as we are on a record watch. The record high today for Austin is 89, and we could break it!

Tomorrow, temperatures will be warm once again, but Saturday night into Sunday morning, a strong cold front will push through the area.

This cold front will not bring any wet weather, but it will pack some strong winds with gusts of around 35-45 mph. 

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s, and we get a taste of winter on Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s.

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe.

