Austin weather: Chilly weather on the way, but first a possible record high
AUSTIN, Texas - Who's ready for some colder weather because we have a strong front on the way!
What's next:
However, it will be anything but chilly today as we are on a record watch. The record high today for Austin is 89, and we could break it!
Tomorrow, temperatures will be warm once again, but Saturday night into Sunday morning, a strong cold front will push through the area.
This cold front will not bring any wet weather, but it will pack some strong winds with gusts of around 35-45 mph.
Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s, and we get a taste of winter on Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s.
The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe.