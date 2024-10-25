Austin weather: Will we see rain soon?

Central Texas is set to finish this week the way we started it: sunny, warm and humid.

The summer-like feel will roll on through the weekend with mild nights and kind of hot afternoons with highs sear record levels.

If you're not a fan of the warm and dry weather in October, you will like the weather pattern change for next week.

The heat dome will be replaced by a front and a huge Pacific low bringing back the rain and cooler days late next week.

