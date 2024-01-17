Austin weather: Hard freeze and record low temperatures

For the third straight morning we are waking up to a hard freeze and record lows.

We will start the day in the teens and end up above freezing for everyone in Central Texas by lunch.

Highs will rebound into the 40s so it will still be cold enough for a jacket all day.

The southerly winds return late today and tonight to set the stage for a bigger warm up tomorrow with highs near 70.

Don't get used to it because we have another cold front with an Arctic flavor to it arriving Thursday night.

This front won't produce any rain but it will bring back the freezing nights and cold days this weekend.

The rainy weather pattern will hold off until next week.

