Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Heat advisory issued due to dangerous heat indices

By
Published  June 4, 2024 7:58am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Heat advisory issued Tuesday

Some dangerous heat indices are the menu, not just for today but the next several days. Zack Shields has details, plus when we might see some relief.

AUSTIN, Texas - Even hotter and more humid today making for dangerous heat indices. 

Much of the area is under a HEAT ADVISORY from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Feels like temperatures will be approaching 105 to 110 for several hours after lunch. 

If you are going to be outside for a long period of time, start hydrating now take plenty of breaks later. 

We could have a close call with a few showers tomorrow morning. 

We will look at our rain chances and try to find some heat relief coming up on FOX 7 Austin.

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.