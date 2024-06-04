Austin weather: Heat advisory issued due to dangerous heat indices

Even hotter and more humid today making for dangerous heat indices.

Much of the area is under a HEAT ADVISORY from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Feels like temperatures will be approaching 105 to 110 for several hours after lunch.

If you are going to be outside for a long period of time, start hydrating now take plenty of breaks later.

We could have a close call with a few showers tomorrow morning.

We will look at our rain chances and try to find some heat relief coming up on FOX 7 Austin.

