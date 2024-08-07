Austin weather: Heat Advisory issued, indices could hit 110

Most of Central Texas is under a Heat Advisory for the first time since late June.

The advisory will start at 11 a.m. today (8/7) and last until 8 p.m. Thursday (8/8).

Dangerous heat indices of 105 to 110 are likely later.

Your body will need help to stay cool for the next few days.

RELATED STORY: Tips, resources to stay cool

The air quality won't be the best either, with high pressure pushing down on us, compressing the air and trapping the air pollution close to the ground.

Today is also an Ozone Action Day.

With a full day of sunshine, highs will return to triple digit territory and it looks like it will stay that way for the rest of the week.

Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Extreme heat without precautions can lead to heat disorders like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Recognizing the signs, knowing the difference between the two and how to respond can save lives.

What are the symptoms of heat exhaustion?

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

What do I do when someone is experiencing heat exhaustion?

Move victim to a cooler area immediately

Loosen clothing

Sip cool water slowly

If symptoms do not improve, last longer than an hour, or the victim begins vomiting, residents should seek medical help. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke within minutes.

What are the symptoms of heat stroke?

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea or dizziness

Body temperature above 103 F.

Lethargy or loss of consciousness

What do I do when someone is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke?

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency and can cause death or permanent damage if emergency treatment is not given promptly.

If you or someone you are with experiences symptoms of heat stroke:

Move the victim to a cooler area, preferably air-conditioned

Reduce their body temperature with cool cloths or bath

Call 9-1-1

Do NOT give fluids or anything by mouth to a person experiencing heat stroke.

Heat-related illnesses can progress into heat stroke within minutes. If you or someone you’re with shows signs of heat-related illness, begin cooling measures immediately.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.