Austin weather: Heat indices could reach 105 to 110 degrees Wednesday

Here we go again!

Another day and another round of steamy heat for Central Texas.

Half the area is under a Heat Advisory from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat indices are reaching 105 to 110 at times in the mid to late afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated!

There is a slight chance of evening storms erupting in the Hill Country between 5 and 10 p.m. Not expecting any severe weather but look out for brief heavy rain and lightning.

High pressure will really take charge in the coming days and shutting down the clouds and rain and turning up the heat.

More on the hot spell and rain chances coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

