Austin weather: Heavy rain, storms, flooding risk starting Friday night

All of Central Texas will be under a Flash Flood Watch starting this evening and will last through Saturday.

All the ingredients are coming together to produce rounds of heavy rain and storms.

This first round won't get here until late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Today expect a cloud/sun mix with a slight chance of an isolated storm plus it will be very warm and humid with highs near 90.

The coverage and intensity of the rain will increase as we approach the weekend.

We will time it out for you, look at future rain totals and talk severe and flooding risk coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

