Austin weather: Highs in 90s with slight rain chances

The Brief Highs into the low to mid 90s Some eastern counties in the area could see some rain



The cooler and pleasant morning disappears with lots of sunshine to force the highs into the low to mid 90s.

Timeline:

We will be on the lookout for coastal showers trying to clip our eastern counties by mid to late afternoon.

There is a very high chance this will be the weather story for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will try to slowly increase this weekend and especially early next week as we say hello to Fall.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.