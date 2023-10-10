Austin weather: Highs in the 70s with a chance of rain Tuesday

The clouds are back and it won't be as warm today with highs in the upper 70s.

The Gulf breeze is bringing back the moisture so it will feel more humid.

We will be on the lookout for light rain moving in from South Texas late today and more likely holding off until tonight.

The rain totals will be very low and most of it will remain from Austin to San Marcos and La Grange. Not expecting any storms or flooding.

Big warm-up for later this week before a cold front comes to town just in time for the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.