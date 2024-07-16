Austin weather: Hot and dry spell continues but relief coming

The hot and dry spell continues today but will end later this week.

Today will be the 13th triple digit day with lots of sunshine, gusty winds and humidity.

The heat dome will begin to push to the west, opening the door for a series of weak fronts to move into Texas.

This is when we go into a rainy and not as hot weather pattern.

