Austin weather: Hot and dry through the weekend

Enjoy the pleasant morning with less humidity and cooler temperatures because it's going to heat up big time with a full day of sunshine.

Highs will reach mid to upper 90s but it won't feel as bad in the shade with the lower humidity.

The feels-like temperatures will stay below 100 for much of the day.

