Austin weather: Hot and dry through the weekend

By
Published  June 6, 2024 11:04am CDT
Temps will be in the upper 90s for the next several days, but we could see some mild relief soon. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Enjoy the pleasant morning with less humidity and cooler temperatures because it's going to heat up big time with a full day of sunshine. 

Highs will reach mid to upper 90s but it won't feel as bad in the shade with the lower humidity. 

The feels-like temperatures will stay below 100 for much of the day. 

