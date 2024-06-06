Austin weather: Hot and dry through the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Enjoy the pleasant morning with less humidity and cooler temperatures because it's going to heat up big time with a full day of sunshine.
Highs will reach mid to upper 90s but it won't feel as bad in the shade with the lower humidity.
The feels-like temperatures will stay below 100 for much of the day.
