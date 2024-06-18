Austin weather: Hot temperatures but rain chances increasing

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday with a cloud/sun mix, gusty winds and hot temperatures.

The coastal showers will try to move in late in the day but will be isolated and staying mainly east of Austin.

Chances are still increasing for tropical activity in the next 24 hours.

Even though it won't make a direct impact on us, it will still increase our rain chances the next few days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.