2 Houston men arrested for robbing man at gunpoint in Cedar Park

The Brief Two Houston men were arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint in Cedar Park Police said the incident happened on Feb. 14 and believe this was a ‘jugging’ robbery Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery



Two Houston men were arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint in Cedar Park.

The backstory:

Police said on Feb. 14, police responded to an aggravated robbery at a Cedar Park home.

The victim told officers that after leaving a bank and driving home, an armed man approached him, threatened him with a gun, and demanded the cash. The victim surrendered the money.

The armed suspect then got in his car and left the home.

Detectives later identified the two suspects as Kemond Taylor, 27, and Brandon Montgomery, 27, both from Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kemond Taylor

Cedar Park police continued their investigation in Houston with help from Houston police.

On March 24, Taylor was arrested and two days later, on March 26, Montgomery was arrested.

Both were charged with aggravated robbery.

Why you should care:

Cedar Park police said this incident is known as a jugging incident. They are asking people to be aware of their surroundings when you leave a bank with a large amount of cash.

"This investigation was determined to be associated with a popular criminal act known as ‘jugging,’ where criminals surveil financial institutions and target customers who conduct cash transactions. These criminals will follow victims away from the financial institution and either burglarize vehicles, or as in this case, threaten or use violence to steal money from victims. The Cedar Park Police continue to ask the public to be mindful of their surroundings when conducting cash transactions at a bank or other financial institution. If you suspect you are being followed, immediately call 911 and report the situation to the police," police said.