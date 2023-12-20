Austin weather: Increasing chances of rain this week

Sunny weather is going away as the clouds takeover the sky.

They won't slow down the warming trend with a stronger southerly wind forcing highs near 70.

We will be on the lookout for a stray shower during the evening hours.

Rain chances are going way up as the next Western Low takes aim on Texas with much more moisture to work with this time around.

We're talking about increasing rain chances and totals coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

