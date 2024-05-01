Austin weather: Increasing risk of severe storms Wednesday

Welcome to May and the peak of severe weather season!

We start the new month with increasing rain and storm chances later today and tonight.

Before the storms arrive, expect cloudy, drizzly, warm, humid and breezy conditions.

We will have two rounds of storms. The first one arrives in the late afternoon and early evening and the second one gets here after midnight.

Much of the area is under a slight risk of severe storms featuring large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

Even the localized flooding threat is increasing with the future rain totals trending wetter. Stay weather aware!

