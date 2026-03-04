Austin weather: Isolated showers and storms expected, severe weather possible

The Brief Isolated showers possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Where are the highest chances for severe weather?



It's been feeling like spring for the last few weeks, and now it's going to look like it with rain and storms being added to the forecast.

Timeline:

Today isolated showers and storms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m.

The highest chances for severe weather will remain in North Texas.

By the numbers:

We will keep the streak going with highs in the 80s for the 8th straight day.

The heating of the day will spark a few showers.

As the front to our north gets closer to us this weekend interacting with a series of Pacific lows, the rain chances and rain totals are going up and temperatures are coming down.

The future rain totals are trending up to 2 to 3" of rain possible for much of the area and most of this will happen over the weekend.

What you can do:

