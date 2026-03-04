Austin weather: Isolated showers and storms expected, severe weather possible
AUSTIN, Texas - It's been feeling like spring for the last few weeks, and now it's going to look like it with rain and storms being added to the forecast.
Timeline:
Today isolated showers and storms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m.
The highest chances for severe weather will remain in North Texas.
By the numbers:
We will keep the streak going with highs in the 80s for the 8th straight day.
The heating of the day will spark a few showers.
As the front to our north gets closer to us this weekend interacting with a series of Pacific lows, the rain chances and rain totals are going up and temperatures are coming down.
The future rain totals are trending up to 2 to 3" of rain possible for much of the area and most of this will happen over the weekend.
What you can do:
The Source: Information from meteorologist Zack Shields.