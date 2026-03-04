Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Isolated showers and storms expected, severe weather possible

Published  March 4, 2026 10:15am CST
Austin weather: Rain chances

Keep those umbrellas handy because Zack Shields says we are expecting rain over the next few days. He has all the details in his full forecast.

The Brief

    • Isolated showers possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
    • Where are the highest chances for severe weather?

AUSTIN, Texas - It's been feeling like spring for the last few weeks, and now it's going to look like it with rain and storms being added to the forecast.

Timeline:

Today isolated showers and storms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m. 

The highest chances for severe weather will remain in North Texas. 

By the numbers:

We will keep the streak going with highs in the 80s for the 8th straight day. 

The heating of the day will spark a few showers. 

As the front to our north gets closer to us this weekend interacting with a series of Pacific lows, the rain chances and rain totals are going up and temperatures are coming down. 

The future rain totals are trending up to 2 to 3" of rain possible for much of the area and most of this will happen over the weekend.

What you can do:

The Source: Information from meteorologist Zack Shields.

