Austin weather: Light snow falls in some areas

By
Published  February 19, 2025 8:29am CST
Winter Weather
The Brief

    • Light snow falls in parts of the Austin area
    • Extreme Cold Warning for Central Texas until noon 2/20
    • Strong winds and wind chills in single digits expected

AUSTIN, Texas - Across parts of Central Texas, people saw some light snow fall as extreme cold temperatures moved in as well.

Snow falls in Austin area

Local perspective:

Residents in the Austin area shared videos and photos of light snow falling where they live.

Austin weather: Snow near Fredericksburg

Patsy Stevens shares videos of snow falling about nine miles north of Fredericksburg.

Austin weather: Snow in Marble Falls

Kelsey Luna shares some video of snow in Marble Falls.

Daniel Escamilla from Driftwood

Austin weather: Snow in Liberty Hill

Jeremy Robillard captured video of snow falling in Liberty Hill.

Alfredo Lopez in Round Rock

Brian Franks in North Georgetown

Austin weather: Snow falling west of Austin

Sam Shepherd shares video of some precipitation west of Austin.

Donna Jobe in North Georgetown

Austin weather: Snow in Leander

Lisa Fuller shares video of snow in Leander.

The Source: Information from Alfredo Lopez, Brian Franks, Cindy Blean, Daniel Escamilla, Donna Jobe, Jeremy Robillard, Kelsey Luna, Lisa Fuller, and Sam Shepherd.

Winter WeatherAustin