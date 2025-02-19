Austin weather: Light snow falls in some areas
AUSTIN, Texas - Across parts of Central Texas, people saw some light snow fall as extreme cold temperatures moved in as well.
Snow falls in Austin area
Local perspective:
Residents in the Austin area shared videos and photos of light snow falling where they live.
____
_____
____
Daniel Escamilla from Driftwood
____
___
Alfredo Lopez in Round Rock
____
____
Brian Franks in North Georgetown
____
____
Donna Jobe in North Georgetown
____
___
The Source: Information from Alfredo Lopez, Brian Franks, Cindy Blean, Daniel Escamilla, Donna Jobe, Jeremy Robillard, Kelsey Luna, Lisa Fuller, and Sam Shepherd.