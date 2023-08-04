Austin weather: Making history with longest 100 degree streak of all time

We're living through weather history today. This will be the 28th day in a row with high temperatures in the 100s. This has never happened in our lifetime.

Add in a little moisture and it will make it feel even hotter with heat indices nearing 110 degrees by early afternoon.

Much of the area is still under a Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning Friday. Make sure you take care of your body because this extreme heat is dangerous for your health plus please no outdoor burning because the fire danger is very high this afternoon.

We will show you how toasty it will be this weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.