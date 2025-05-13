Austin weather: Record-breaking heat on the way

The Brief Starting today at 1 p.m., much of Central Texas will be under a HEAT ADVISORY until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Highs heading for triple digits for the first time this year and breaking the 100-year-old record. More daily record highs will be broken this week as it gets even hotter tomorrow.



The heat wave for Central Texas kicks in on Wednesday, and the heat wave will be the topic of conversation for some time.

This could end up being historic for this time of year.

For Tuesday, afternoon highs are going to skyrocket to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service has much of Central Texas under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. today through at least 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A heat advisory is issued when the heat index reaches at least 108 degrees in the forecast, or if the air temperature is at least 103 degrees.

For Wednesday, those forecast highs are trending hotter. The heat advisory may be upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

The hottest air in America is right here in the Lone Star State, and there is no rain coming to the rescue.

Air Quality

The mold count is still high, the grass and pecan pollen are at moderate levels, but the pine and hackberry pollen is low.

Tuesday has been declared an Ozone Action Day for the Austin Metro. With the sunshine, the heat and a light breeze early on, we’ll have more ground-level ozone out there.

If you have respiratory issues and heart disease, you may want to limit afternoon activities, because the air quality is not going to be the best.

There is no rain in the forecast to clean the air through Wednesday.

It will be dry heat on Wednesday and Thursday, and by the end of the week, it will transition from dry heat to steamy heat.

Any way you look at it, it will be uncomfortable for the next seven days.

Hottest Day of May on Record

We could be breaking record highs all the way through the weekend.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of May ever. The temperature will be 105 to 110 degrees.

The triple-digit temperatures will stretch from Dallas to Laredo.

The record high for Wednesday was 98 degrees and was set in 1925 – 100 years!

The earliest 100-degree day happened on May 4, 1984.

The hottest day in May on record was May 24, 1925, and the temperature was 104 degrees.

The most May 100-degree days record was set in 2011, with three days.

All these records will be broken this week.

Possible Rain Chances

There may be a chance for some storms to sneak into the Hill Country late Saturday through late Sunday, but a better opportunity will be next week.

This weekend, there is a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday.