Austin weather: More scattered storms Monday

The door is still open for more rain and storms Monday.

We have and upper low right on top of us so just add in some moisture and heating of the day and the storms will show up by the afternoon.

We are not expecting any severe weather or flooding.

Some areas could get another half to one inch of rain but it will be very hit and miss.

This will be the wettest and coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

