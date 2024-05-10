Austin weather: More severe storms this weekend?

The storms are gone and now it's time to enjoy a cooler and drier breeze behind the front.

The sun will break through later today with seasonal afternoon highs plus the humidity will be nice and low.

Enjoy because weather changes are coming this weekend with another Western Low coming to town.

The severe weather risk is lower with this system but the rain will be more widespread and rain totals heading for 1 to 3".

