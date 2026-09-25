East Austin homicide: Teen kills girlfriend's ex, steals his car

The Brief Teenager charged with murder in Springdale Road homicide He allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, then stole his car This homicide was the first of three reported on Wednesday



A teenager has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and stole his car.

What they're saying:

The Austin Police Department says that just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Springdale Road, near Airport Boulevard.

Officers and first responders found 29-year-old Jacob Villanueva with gunshot wounds on the stairs inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:13 a.m.

APD says the investigation shows that the resident had been involved in an altercation with her boyfriend, 17-year-old Jorge Garza. She called Villanueva, her ex-boyfriend, who came to the apartment and asked Garza to leave.

Jorge Garza (Austin Police Department)

Garza then allegedly shot Villanueva before leaving the scene in Villanueva's car.

On Friday, Garza was caught by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Travis County Jail for murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

Villanueva's murder is being investigated as Austin's 42nd homicide of the year.

3 homicides reported in 1 day

Big picture view:

This murder was the first of three reported homicides on Wednesday across the area.

The second was on Virtus Bend in South Austin not long after the Springdale Road shooting. Officers found 24-year-old Dmario Antonie Jones with gunshot wounds. Jones died at the scene just after 4 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jones entered the home and went into the bedroom. Jones was then shot by the homeowner while burglarizing the home.

The third was in the Wells Branch area, where an apartment manager conducting official duties went to a unit and found the front door ajar. He tried to talk to the residents and announce himself, but heard nothing and opened the door.

The manager then found a body inside and called 911. Dark says that when deputies arrived, they found two women dead with gunshot wounds inside the home.

Originally, the sheriff's office said this case was being investigated as a murder-suicide, but detectives were not ruling out any other causes. Now, with new evidence found on scene, this was determined to be a double homicide.

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Michael Robinson, 24, of Mississippi, was identified as a person of interest. The sheriff's office said he likely had been at the apartment when the shooting happened.

Robinson was found and taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 25. He was charged with capital murder.