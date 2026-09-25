Travis County double homicide: Mississippi man charged with capital murder

The Brief A man was charged with capital murder following a double homicide in Travis County The sheriff's office said two women were found dead at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shoreline Dr. on Sept. 23 This case was originally being investigated as a murder-suicide



A man was arrested and charged with capital murder following a double homicide in the Wells Branch area this week.

Double homicide in Travis County

The backstory:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 23, around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from the manager of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shoreline Dr.

The manager said he saw an apartment unit door ajar while he was in the area. He announced himself and received no response, so he pushed the door open and called 911 after seeing a body.

When deputies arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two women were later identified as Anecia Kay Thacker, 37, and Lamonica Webb, 32. The women were both from Austin, the sheriff's office said.

Dig deeper:

Originally, the sheriff's office said this case was being investigated as a murder-suicide, but detectives were not ruling out any other causes. Now, with new evidence found on scene, this was determined to be a double homicide.

Michael Robinson, 24, of Mississippi, was identified as a person of interest. The sheriff's office said he likely had been at the apartment when the shooting happened.

Robinson was found and taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 25. He was charged with capital murder.

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What they're saying:

"This case is the perfect example of a team of professionals working together to do excellent police work. Our crime scene specialists carefully processed the evidence, and detectives quickly connected it to a suspect. I can’t adequately express how fortunate Travis County is to have their service and dedication," Sheriff Sally Hernandez said.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the incident or the subjects involved is asked to call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444.