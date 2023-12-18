Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Nice start to the week, then rain returns

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Nice, mild sunny day

We're starting the week with some beautiful weather, but it won't last all week. Zack Shields shows us when we might see some more rain.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new day and week and we didn't have to change the forecast too much. 

The sunny and nice streak rolls on with seasonal temperatures and very dry air. 

This will be the nicest day in the next week. 

We are tracking another slow-moving low. It will bring back the moisture, clouds and eventually the rain. 

When will it arrive and will it produce more rain than the last one? Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.