Athena the owl: 2nd owlet discovered to be alive

The Brief Athena the owl at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center had welcomed two owlets on April 9 and April 11 Officials reported that both had died, but they made a hopeful discovery



It was initially believed that both of Athena the owl's owlets at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center had died, but officials reported some hopeful news.

What we know:

On April 19, the wildflower center had posted that both of Athena's owlets had not survived after they had been born on April 9 and April 11.

The first owlet died on April 17 and the second owlet was reported to have died overnight on April 18.

Athena was not seen at the nest and was not spotted in nearby trees.

The wildflower center continued to monitor the nest and on April 20, the second owlet was found to be alive and showing signs of movement.

In coordination with Austin Wildlife Rescue, the owlet was retrieved and is being rehabilitated.

What we don't know:

Officials say early signs are encouraging and that the owlet is showing strength and appetite.

The exact cause of the death of the first owlet is now known, but the wildflower center says a variety of natural factors can affect survival, including food availability.

The backstory:

Since 2012, a pair of great horned owls have made a specific corner of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center their home. Like clockwork, the pair return each year to nest above the archway of the courtyard entrance, greeting visitors who pass beneath them.

The female owl, affectionately named Athena, has become a staple of the center.

Athena’s reach extends far beyond the local Austin community. Through a partnership with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the center hosts a 24/7 livestream of the nest, allowing bird-watchers from around the globe to monitor her progress in real-time.

The City of Austin also recently designated Athena the official Owl Ambassador of Austin.