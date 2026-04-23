Train derailment in downtown Austin

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The Brief A train has derailed in downtown Austin The train has more than 200 cars and was not carrying any hazardous materials No injuries reported but expect traffic delays in the area



A train has derailed in downtown Austin.

Why you should care:

The derailment is in the area of 3rd Street and Bowie Street.

The railroad crossing there and at Mary and Oltorf have been affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

An alternate route could be to take 5th Street to Riverside or Barton Springs.

You could also take I-35.

It's not clear how long before traffic goes back to normal.

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says it began receiving calls about the incident at around 5 a.m.

The train has 230 cars and four of those cars derailed.

Officials say there were hazardous materials on board and no one was hurt.