Austin weather: Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures

The forecast will have a summer-like vibe to it the rest of the week.

On this last day of May, expect plenty of sunshine, no rain and warmer temperatures.

Highs will climb to near 90 degrees but with the high humidity it may feel a little warmer.

With high pressure locked in, the sunshine and dry skies will stay with us for the rest of the week.

The dome of stability will retreat this weekend allowing the rain chances to return.

We will talk about the showery first week of June coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

