Austin weather: Possible storms to start February

Happy February, friends! It's a new day and month but the same weather story.

The sunny, mild and dry streak continues with a little more breeze and highs in the 70s.

We are tracking the next Western Low that is scheduled to arrive on Friday night, bringing widespread rain and storms with it.

Increased rain chances and another round of much-needed rain are on the way as we close out the week.

This weekend will turn sunny, drier and breezy as the system exits Texas.

