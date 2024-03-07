Austin weather: Rain ahead of weekend cold front

Cloudy, mild, humid and breezy day ahead as the Western Low inches closer to Texas.

Highs will stay below 80 for the first time in days.

We have two chances in the next 24 hours to end the 3 and half week dry spell.

The first round of scattered showers will happen this afternoon and the final round will be a round of storms happening late tonight and early on Friday morning.

The severe weather risk and rain totals are trending lower.

We will talk about the rain setup and the much cooler weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

