Austin weather: Rain and storms before cold front arrives

The cloudy and mild streak marches on today.

Besides some light fog and drizzle this morning we are not expecting much rain until the weekend.

Even though we won't see much sun today the southerly breeze will make sure we reach the mid 70s for highs.

Two rounds of good soaking rain and storms will arrive this weekend. The first one will get here by Saturday morning.

Then after the rain machine moves out late Sunday it turns windy, drier and cooler.

We are talking increasing rain chances, severe risk, gusty winds and the Winter chill comeback coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

