Austin weather: Rain chances and heat relief

One more sizzler and then we can look forward to heat relief and increasing rain chances as a front comes to town on Thursday.

Today will be the 14th day in the 100s so far this summer with feels like temps between 100 and 105.

The heat dome will shift west and release its grip on us and give a front the green light to move on in tomorrow.

It's looking more and more likely we will enjoy a cooling trend and multiple rounds of rain and storms in the next week.

