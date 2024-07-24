Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Rain chances and Llano River flooding update

By
Published  July 24, 2024 11:06am CDT
Austin weather: More rain expected

Showers will continue in Central Texas. Just how much rain will we see? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Less rain and a little warmer today with most of the widespread rain staying south and east of Austin

Still can't rule out pop-up storms between 4 and 8pm today with the daytime heating interacting with all the moisture. 

Highs will stay in the 80s for the third straight day. 

Llano River in flood mode

The Llano River went into flood mode and is sending lots of water downstream towards the lakes. (Video courtesy Dennis Ireland)

The Llano River went into flood mode last night and is sending lots of water downstream toward the lakes. 

Two floodgates are open at Wirtz Dam on Lake LBJ and 3 are open at Starcke Dam on Lake Marble Falls. 

This water will end up in Lake Travis and could go up 3 to 5 feet in the next 24 hours. 

Rain chances increase again going into the weekend.

