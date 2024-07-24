Austin weather: Rain chances and Llano River flooding update

Less rain and a little warmer today with most of the widespread rain staying south and east of Austin.

Still can't rule out pop-up storms between 4 and 8pm today with the daytime heating interacting with all the moisture.

Highs will stay in the 80s for the third straight day.

The Llano River went into flood mode last night and is sending lots of water downstream toward the lakes.

Two floodgates are open at Wirtz Dam on Lake LBJ and 3 are open at Starcke Dam on Lake Marble Falls.

This water will end up in Lake Travis and could go up 3 to 5 feet in the next 24 hours.

Rain chances increase again going into the weekend.

